Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.