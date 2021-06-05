Folder Protocol Price Up 28.9% This Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $1.16 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00005260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00293397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.17 or 0.01126061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.74 or 1.00129993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.