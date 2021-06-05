Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Head to Head Analysis

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -4.26% -1.52% -0.91% BB Seguridade Participações 75.06% 62.67% 35.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $960.58 million 3.97 $177.92 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million 9.58 $747.05 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

