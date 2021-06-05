Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $716,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $5,729,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.