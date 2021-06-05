FLIP Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $247,075.78 and approximately $131.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

