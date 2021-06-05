First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.93% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50.

