First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

FMBI stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

