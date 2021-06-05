First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $17.58 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

