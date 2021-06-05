First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

