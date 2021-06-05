First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $256.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

