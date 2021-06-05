Financial Survey: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) vs. California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 6 12 0 2.58 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus target price of $71.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 10.41% 25.25% 4.34% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.97 billion 4.28 $486.00 million $2.03 34.08 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats California Beach Restaurants on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.