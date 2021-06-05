Financial Review: Apria (NYSE:APR) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Addus HomeCare and Apria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00

Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Apria has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Apria.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Apria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $764.78 million 1.97 $33.13 million $2.79 34.02 Apria $1.11 billion 0.98 $46.14 million $46.48 0.66

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than Addus HomeCare. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addus HomeCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 4.28% 8.50% 5.57% Apria N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Apria shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Apria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of March 9, 2021, the company served consumers through 212 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

