Financial Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

Upwork has a consensus price target of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 15.65 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -243.95

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98%

Summary

Upwork beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

