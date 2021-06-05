Financial Comparison: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) vs. Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group 6.42% 26.04% 9.02% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Alignment Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group $257.14 billion 1.49 $15.40 billion $16.88 24.03 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.56 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UnitedHealth Group and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group 0 3 17 1 2.90 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus price target of $423.35, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than UnitedHealth Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Alignment Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals directly through care delivery systems, employers, payers, and government entities. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has partnership with the University of California, San Francisco to expand the mental health workforce in California. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

