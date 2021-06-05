Financial Comparison: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Movano alerts:

This table compares Movano and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions -39.34% -0.35% -0.31%

3.1% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Movano and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 27.67 $2.67 million $0.01 3,295.00

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Movano and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 52.88%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Movano.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Movano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.