Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 9.02 ($0.12), with a volume of 317,288 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £21.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.