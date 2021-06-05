Fiera Capital Corp Has $91.79 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $91,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,038. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.49%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

