Fiera Capital Corp Has $202 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,109 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.50. 2,628,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,186. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

