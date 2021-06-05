Fiera Capital Corp Has $142.16 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260,395 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.23% of Ecolab worth $142,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.46. 971,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

