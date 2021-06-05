Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,316,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 939,267 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $794,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.89. 14,502,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,384. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.