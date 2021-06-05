Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.15. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 735 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $930.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

