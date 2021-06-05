Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.15. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 735 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $930.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

