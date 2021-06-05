FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.33.
FedEx stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.
In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
