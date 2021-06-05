FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.