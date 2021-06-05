Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post earnings per share of $3.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.64. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.35. 13,289,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,605,421. Facebook has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50. The company has a market capitalization of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

