Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

