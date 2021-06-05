extraDNA (XDNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,703.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $501,522.63 and approximately $99,703.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,600.79 or 0.99939666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.01088373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00520045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.97 or 0.00376072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004114 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.