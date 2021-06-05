Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

