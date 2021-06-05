Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Exela Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,000 over the last 90 days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.