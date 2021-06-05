Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.23 ($34.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.81. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.