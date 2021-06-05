Everest One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded up 95.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

