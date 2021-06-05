Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.02-12.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.25. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.92-3.00 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.40.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

