Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.02-12.46 EPS.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.17. 297,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,739. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.52. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $309.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

