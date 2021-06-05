Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Sells $385,592.85 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ESNT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

