Eric N. Boni Sells 2,429 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ASH stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $95.96.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
