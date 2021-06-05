Eric N. Boni Sells 2,429 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASH stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

