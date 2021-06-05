Eric M. Dube Sells 9,562 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.11 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $853.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,297,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,603,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,733,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

