Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Bradley A. Keywell Sells 3,658 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

