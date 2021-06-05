Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.37.

NYSE AAP opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.03. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

