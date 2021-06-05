Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

