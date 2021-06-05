EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lessened by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $87.46. 3,128,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,057. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.