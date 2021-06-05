Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $3,341,950.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,916,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,380,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,716 shares of company stock worth $50,815,484. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

