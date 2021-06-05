Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

BLMN stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.16. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

