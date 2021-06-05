Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,492 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

