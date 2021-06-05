Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 169 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,115,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $205.80 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $227.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.