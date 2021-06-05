Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 134,835 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $24,584,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.23 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

