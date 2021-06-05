Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $92.19 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.56. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

