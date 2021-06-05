Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,079 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Welbilt worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WBT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Welbilt stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

