Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $125,916.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETR opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.