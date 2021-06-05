Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.34. Enerplus shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 4,699 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

