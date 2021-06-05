Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $444,750.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.59. 866,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,650. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5763171 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.00%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

