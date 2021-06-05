Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endesa to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.