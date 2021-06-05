Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

NYSE EDR opened at 29.17 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

